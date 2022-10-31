NYC Restaurateur Says He's Given Up On James Corden After 'Massive Lie'

Restaurateur Keith McNally is once again angry at James Corden after banning and then unbanning the CBS talk show host from his New York restaurant.

The Balthazar owner recently barred Corden from the restaurant for what he said was “abusive” behavior toward waitstaff. Among other complaints, McNally wrote that Corden told one server, “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!”

McNally banned Corden but promised him some free meals if he apologized to two servers. The restaurateur later said that he had rescinded the ban after Corden called and “apologized profusely.”

Corden publicly apologized on last Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show” for his “ungracious” behavior, but seemed to walk back his own culpability in an interview published Friday in the London Times.

“I mean, it’s so odd. I never screamed at anyone, I didn’t shout, didn’t call anyone a name or swear or use derogatory language. … How is it remotely a thing?” he said in the interview. “And that be OK? And now it’s fact, and that’s that. When that person who posted the story wasn’t even there. Just so odd.”

That was enough for McNally, who took to Instagram to call out Corden for telling “a massive lie AGAIN.”

“On second viewing, I found his TV ‘confessional’ contrived and phony,” McNally wrote. “The actor will say anything to save his bacon. In the scheme of things my opinion means nothing, but after Friday’s interview and a second look at his fraudulent confessional, I’ve given up on James Corden. For Good.”