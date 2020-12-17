James Corden's Christmas Then-And-Now Bit Will Make You Oddly Merry

James Corden just gave this Christmas a season’s beatings. (See the video below.)

In a bit he called “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s “Late Late Show,” the host compared the holiday season in 2019 to this one. Obviously, 2020 didn’t fare very well.

“Last Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer had a very shiny nose,” Corden said. “This Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer completely lost his sense of smell.”

Some of his other lines poke fun at another Rudolph you may know and perhaps a racist uncle with whom you may have shared a holiday meal.