James Corden celebrated “One Day More” of Donald Trump’s presidency with a rousing musical number.
“The Late Late Show” host joined Broadway stars Joshua Grosso, Jillian Butler, Emily Bautista, Kyle Scatliffe, Shuler Hensley, Patti LuPone and Matt Lucas in mocking Trump with a reworked version of the hit song from “Les Misérables.”
The 4-minute parody, filmed remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, included verses like this:
One day more,
The final day of Trump as president,
The White House has a brand new resident,
It’s been four years of endless crimes,
But now he’s finally out of time,
One day more.
And this:
No more days of angry tweets,
’Cuz this time he’s banned for good,
Ship him off to Mar-a-Lago,
Do they even want him there?
Biden better change the sheets,
Maybe throw away the bed,
Will you change the locks with me?
The video ended with an appeal to support the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Assistance Fund helping members of the theater community who have been financially hit by the pandemic.
Check out the parody here:
And see Corden’s final monologue of the Trump presidency here: