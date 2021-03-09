James Corden wasn’t feeling so generous after Meghan Markle said she and Prince Harry had a secret wedding three days before their public ceremony.

“The Late Late Show” host attended the royal couple’s lavish spectacle and hilariously griped about his gift on Monday. (Watch the video below.)

“I gotta tell you, I want my toaster back,” he cracked. “That was a wedding present, not a ‘three days before the wedding’ present.”

Corden imagined that if he had objected to their union in the church when asked, he would have been told, “That’s too bad. They’re already married. We’re just doing it for the show.”

The British comedian actually didn’t need to get worked up over the personal ceremony, which Meghan revealed in the blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey. The duchess and prince did exchange vows earlier, but were legally married on May 19, 2018, at the royal wedding, a source close to the couple clarified in a report.