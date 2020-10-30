Has Melania Trump been socially distanced from this speech until now?
At a recent rally in Tampa, Florida, the first lady gave a speech, which at one point touted social distancing as a group of mask-less Donald Trump supporters looked on.
“This president and his team are focused on not only destroying the virus and building back the economy. They’re focused on creating ways for people to safely stop isolating and start gathering with friends again on safe distances,” she said.
After watching the clip, which, again, showed bare-faced, closely packed Trump fans, “Late Late Show” host James Corden picked his jaw up off the floor and put his face in his hands.
“I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,” he said. “That’s like giving a speech about social distancing at a rally where no one is social di— that is exactly what was happening.”
Corden then asked an obvious question:
“When does Melania read these speeches? Is she reading them in real-time?” Corden wondered. “Did no one there bother to look around and go, ‘Ah, this section might feel weird, no?’”
Though, it wasn’t all bad. As the “Late Late Show” host notes, at least two people got the message.
“The only people at that rally who are socially distanced are Donald and Melania, and they were doing it before COVID,” Corden joked.
See the segment below:
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more informationTrack ballot status
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place