Has Melania Trump been socially distanced from this speech until now?

At a recent rally in Tampa, Florida, the first lady gave a speech, which at one point touted social distancing as a group of mask-less Donald Trump supporters looked on.

“This president and his team are focused on not only destroying the virus and building back the economy. They’re focused on creating ways for people to safely stop isolating and start gathering with friends again on safe distances,” she said.

After watching the clip, which, again, showed bare-faced, closely packed Trump fans, “Late Late Show” host James Corden picked his jaw up off the floor and put his face in his hands.

“I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,” he said. “That’s like giving a speech about social distancing at a rally where no one is social di— that is exactly what was happening.”

Corden then asked an obvious question:

“When does Melania read these speeches? Is she reading them in real-time?” Corden wondered. “Did no one there bother to look around and go, ‘Ah, this section might feel weird, no?’”

Though, it wasn’t all bad. As the “Late Late Show” host notes, at least two people got the message.

“The only people at that rally who are socially distanced are Donald and Melania, and they were doing it before COVID,” Corden joked.

See the segment below: