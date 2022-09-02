James Corden isn’t a fan of Donald Trump’s fans. (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Late Show” host shared a barbed bit Thursday about President Joe Biden’s speech warning of the far right’s blight on democracy.

“Biden also spoke about extremist threats from MAGA Republicans, who all calmly listened to what the president said, they took it on board, they thought about it, they considered it,” he said. “I’m joking. They were watching ‘Yellowstone.’” (The hit Peacock ranch drama starring Kevin Costner features Republicans in Montana.)

“The Late Late Show” was taped before Biden’s address in Philadelphia, but it still hit the mark.