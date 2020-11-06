James Corden Zings Nevada For Taking So Long To Count Votes

Nevada election official Joe Gloria said “mail-in ballots on this scale are new” to the state ― and it’s showing.

Nevada, with a relatively small population, still has tens of thousands of ballots to count, according to reports. The state could be the one to give Democrat Joe Biden the Electoral College votes he needs to defeat President Donald Trump, if Biden’s lead holds.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden noticed Nevada’s seemingly leisurely vote-count pace on Thursday. (See the video below.)

“Nevada has all-night casinos, all-night buffets and all-night wedding chapels, but when it comes to counting votes, let’s all get a good night sleep guys and come back tomorrow, shall we?” he quipped.

Gloria, the Clark County registrar of voters, said officials there are “concerned with making sure that we’re accurate.”

He didn’t have jokes like Corden, though.

