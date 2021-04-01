Corden Reveals How Close Paul McCartney Came To Pulling The Plug On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The legendary Beatle repeatedly got cold feet over the project filmed in his native city of Liverpool, England, Corden recalled at PaleyFest LA 2021.

Corden said he sent a heartfelt email to McCartney, pleading the case for the singer-songwriter’s participation. The show had already scouted locations, he told McCartney, and cancelation would cause a big financial hit. He promised the segment would turn out “great.”

McCartney wobbled multiple times, and even considered pulling the plug on the morning of the shoot, said Corden. But the star finally agreed to get back on board when he was told to enjoy himself.

The “Carpool Karaoke” segment itself saw the pair driving around Liverpool. McCartney visited his old haunts, they sang “Penny Lane” on Penny Lane and Corden got misty-eyed over their “Let It Be” duet.

After it aired, McCartney secured his first chart-topping album as a soloist in the United States and, per Corden, texted him: “We did it. Thank you for convincing me to do it. I had a blast.”

Check out Corden’s comments here:

And see the “Carpool Karaoke” segment here: