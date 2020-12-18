James Corden Recaps The Dumpster Fire Of 2020 And Ends On An Optimistic Note

James Corden crammed the events of “the absolute worst” year of 2020 into three minutes of airtime.

In the whistle-stop segment Thursday, Corden recalled everything people “may have lost track of” as the coronavirus pandemic upended the world — including the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move stateside and the popularity of Netflix’s “Tiger King” and Hulu’s “Normal People.”

“The Late Late Show” host ended optimistically, noting how the COVID-19 vaccine meant the end of the public health crisis is now in sight.

“Merry Christmas to you and those you hold dear, here’s hoping we’ll be together in person next year,” he concluded.

Check out the video here:

