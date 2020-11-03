James Corden crammed all the scandals and controversies of Donald Trump’s presidency into a breathless three-minute segment on Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”
Corden refreshed viewers of the “very very very long four years” that Trump has been in the White House ― highlighting everything from the impeachment of the president to his administration’s botched handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
At one point, Corden asked: “It’s been four years but it’s felt like 10, so is America great again?”
Corden ended the recap with a warning:
“Things will get better but it’s not a given, so think about the country that you want to live in. And if looking at polls makes you break out into hives, then vote tomorrow and we can move on with our lives.”
Check out the video here:
