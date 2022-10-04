James Corden Roasts His Bandleader Reggie Watts Over 'Jeopardy!' Appearance

James Corden on Monday began his “Late Late Show” monologue with a current event close to home ― bandleader Reggie Watts’ appearance on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” the night before. (Watch the video below.)

Corden immediately homed in on Watts responding to a clue in French. Instead of merely answering “What is the Eiffel Tower?” which was correct, Watts said, “What is the Tour Eiffel?” with a decent French accent.

Host Mayim Bialik blurted out, “No!” but, as Watts revealed, after much talk among game show staffers he was credited with a correct answer and he took the lead.

“It caused some waves but that’s OK,” Watts said. “In the end we all learned so much about things.”

Corden was less charitable about Watts wearing a blank stare when confronted by a clue with the answer being Ariana Grande. “How did you not know? She’s been on the show like 12 times!” the host said.

Watts also stood out by issuing one of the better wrong-response one-liners of the episode. In Final Jeopardy, the correct response in the 19th-century literature category was Jekyll and Hyde, but Watts wrote: “Who is Thelma and Louise?”

“Absolutely exceptional,” Corden teased. “You did us proud.”

Watts had already been the subject of viewer chatter for busting out a German accent during the competition. Ja, Reggie!

