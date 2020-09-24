James Corden Finally Addresses Those 'Ellen' Replacement Rumors

James Corden is finally spilling his guts ― so he doesn’t have to eat something disgusting.

Over the summer, amid stories of workplace toxicity and misconduct at Ellen DeGeneres’ show, Corden’s name emerged as a potential replacement for the longtime daytime host.

After a long silence on the topic, and possible reference to the stories on his own show, “The Late Late Show” host addressed the rumors on Wednesday night.

While playing “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” with Alicia Keys — a game that allows players to get out of answering tough questions by eating questionable “food” — Keys asked Corden if there was any truth to talk that he’s taking over on “Ellen,” or whether he’d ever consider it.

Corden said he’d answer “happily,” adding that he “genuinely” has no idea where the rumors came from.

“There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero. And, as far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for 18 years,” Corden said.

He added: “It’s not true. And I think when the day comes to end this show, will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day.”

(DeGeneres kicked off a new season of her show this week, addressing the employee accusations in her opening monologue.)

In addition to Corden’s answer, you can watch Keys do her best to refrain from eating the “Spill Your Guts” food, even answering a question ranking her fellow “Voice” judges’ singing from best to worst. Though, in this game, you can’t avoid taking a bite forever.