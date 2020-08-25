James Corden Reveals An RNC Twist That Shows Trump Is Desperate

Even M. Night Shyamalan might be shook by the plot twist the Republican National Convention is trying to pull off.

On his Monday night show, James Corden reviewed the lineup of speakers at this week’s RNC, which includes many, many Trumps. However, one speaker in particular stood out to him as a complete surprise: the president’s youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump.

“You know that the president is desperate for speakers when even Tiffany made the cut. No one saw that coming. I reckon she got the call Sunday night at 9 p.m.,” said Corden, imagining the father-daughter conversation went something like this:

Donald Trump: You’re on on Wednesday. Tiffany Trump: Who’s this? Donald: Your dad. Tiffany: Oh. Donald: Don’t make a thing of it, just be there Wednesday.

What’s next, RNC? Are you going to reveal Bruce Willis was dead the whole time!?

But perhaps Corden’s joke overstates things a bit. Though news outlets have described Tiffany’s relationship with her father in the past as “strained,” she did speak on his behalf at the 2016 RNC.

As for the other listed speakers, “The Late Late Show” host couldn’t seem to decide if they seemed like a bunch of people trying to convince him to buy a timeshare, or people who’d been banned from a chain restaurant for verbally harassing the manager.

Decide for yourself in the full segment below:

