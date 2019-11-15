James Corden Condemns Politicians For Doing Nothing About Gun Violence

James Corden on Thursday once again dedicated a portion of his usually upbeat late night talk show to call out politicians’ inaction on gun control following another deadly mass shooting.

“The Late Late Show” host said “we were so saddened” to hear of the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, in which two students were killed and several injured.

“We’re horrified that another place of innocence, learning and education has become instead a site of violence and trauma,” said Corden. “Our hearts break for the families, they really do.”

Corden then bashed politicians for failing to tackle gun violence.

“Whilst we continue to elect politicians without the moral courage to address gun laws, these tragedies are destined to keep repeating themselves,” he said. “Tonight, we grieve for the families of the victims and the community that’s been shattered. Tonight, we send our love to Santa Clarita.”

Check out the clip here:

Corden’s poignant tributes to the victims of shootings have sadly become a frequent fixture on his show. Following the November 2018 mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, he broadcast a moment of silence as the images and names of the victims appeared on the screen:

And following this August’s massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, he aired a heartwrenching supercut of his previous statements: