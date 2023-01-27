James Corden Stops Comedy Bit To Bizarrely Vent About Sex Dolls

James Corden interrupted a “Late Late Show” bit Thursday to oddly riff on why he doesn’t “get” sex dolls. (Watch the video below.)

The host’s detour came in the midst of a segment called “Honest Headlines,” in which real news headlines are rewritten for greater comic effect. One story, titled “Sex Doll Washes Up On Beach Frightening Beach Goers,” was tweaked to say, “Lonely Metal Detector Enthusiast Has Prayers Answered.”

After delivering the punchline, Corden then seemed to go off script, insisting that he needed a minute to explain his distaste for blowups.

“I get a lot of stuff — sexually, I get it,” he said. “I’ve got a wide spectrum, and I’m like, ‘Sure, if you’re into it, rock on, buddy.’”

But, he added, “the purchasing of the sex doll is one thing I’ll never ever, ever understand. I’ll never be able to get my head around someone that’s like, ‘I think this is a good time.’”

Corden then improvised blowing up the doll and reiterated how “I’ll just never get it.”

Um, good to know, James!