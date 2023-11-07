James Corden Gets A New Hosting Gig After Leaving 'Late Late Show'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

James Corden, who recently left an eight-year gig interviewing celebrities as host of “The Late Late Show,” will be chatting with stars again on an upcoming SiriusXM podcast.

“This Life of Mine with James Corden” will launch in early 2024 and will “feature in-depth conversations with stars discussing the people, places, moments, and memories that made them who they are today,” Deadline wrote on Monday.

“I am thrilled to be joining SiriusXM,” Corden said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

While SiriusXM is headquartered in Manhattan, Corden will not be living in the United States and will record his show in a variety of locations, the Daily Mail reported.

Corden left Los Angeles to live in his native London with his wife and three children after his final episode of “The Late Late Show” in April. The show will be replaced by “After Midnight” to debut in early 2024 with Taylor Tomlinson as host.

Corden built a following on his CBS talk show with regular bits like “Carpool Karaoke” and “Crosswalk the Musical.”

His good-guy image, however, suffered last year when he was accused of verbally abusing servers at Balthazar restaurant in Manhattan. He also was accused of stealing a joke by fellow British comedian Ricky Gervais.