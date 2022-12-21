James Corden Makes Surprising Claim About Tom Cruise's Gifting Habits

Well, this takes the cake.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden claimed Wednesday that Tom Cruise has never tasted the white chocolate coconut bundt cake that he often gives as gifts at Christmas. (Watch the video below.)

Remember last year, when the movie star sent 300 cakes via his private jet to the “Mission: Impossible 7″ crew in England?

We figure a cinema legend who does many of his own stunts would at least try the dessert from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, himself. It is known as the “Tom Cruise cake,” after all.

But nooo, says Corden, who famously spent a day flying jets with the “Top Gun: Maverick” actor earlier this year.

The comedian called the cake “unbelievable” before making his shocking allegation on the “Heart Breakfast” radio show in the U.K.

“I would say almost everybody he meets who works on ‘The Late Late Show’ gets one of these cakes,” Corden said. “He’s just so gracious and generous. But here’s the most amazing thing. He’s never tried it!”

“I said to him once, ‘This cake is the most extraordinary cake I’ve ever eaten in my life,’ and he went, ‘That’s what everybody says!’”

HuffPost reached out to Cruise’s rep for a sliver of confirmation, but we haven’t heard back.