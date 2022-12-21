What's Hot

RNC Challenger Attacking High-Dollar Consultants Despite Being One Herself

Homophobic Protesters Target Home Of New York City Council Member

Trans Kids Stuck In Limbo As Glenn Youngkin Delays Anti-Trans Policies

Feds Open Investigation Into Texas Schools After Removal Of LGBTQ Books

Judge Rejects Scott Peterson's Bid For New Murder Trial

Franco Harris, NFL Hall Of Famer Who Made 'Immaculate Reception,' Dies At 72

Airline Mix-Up Sends Couple's Dog To Saudi Arabia Instead Of Nashville

Here's How Christmas Eve Dinner Looks All Around The World

Yes, You Can Actually Make A Claw Hair Clip Look Chic. Here's How.

25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Dec. 5-Dec.19)

Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Visit Washington On First Foreign Trip Since Invasion

10 Dating Trends We Want To Leave Behind In 2022

Entertainment
james cordenTom CruiseCakeTop Gun: Maverick

James Corden Makes Surprising Claim About Tom Cruise's Gifting Habits

"The Late Late Show" host revealed a secret about the "Top Gun: Maverick" star that you might never suspect.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Well, this takes the cake.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden claimed Wednesday that Tom Cruise has never tasted the white chocolate coconut bundt cake that he often gives as gifts at Christmas. (Watch the video below.)

Remember last year, when the movie star sent 300 cakes via his private jet to the “Mission: Impossible 7″ crew in England?

We figure a cinema legend who does many of his own stunts would at least try the dessert from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California, himself. It is known as the “Tom Cruise cake,” after all.

But nooo, says Corden, who famously spent a day flying jets with the “Top Gun: Maverick” actor earlier this year.

The comedian called the cake “unbelievable” before making his shocking allegation on the “Heart Breakfast” radio show in the U.K.

“I would say almost everybody he meets who works on ‘The Late Late Show’ gets one of these cakes,” Corden said. “He’s just so gracious and generous. But here’s the most amazing thing. He’s never tried it!”

“I said to him once, ‘This cake is the most extraordinary cake I’ve ever eaten in my life,’ and he went, ‘That’s what everybody says!’”

HuffPost reached out to Cruise’s rep for a sliver of confirmation, but we haven’t heard back.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community