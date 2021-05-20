Trump Organization Criminal Probe Puts James Corden In A Jolly Joking Mood

Now that the New York attorney general is pursuing a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization, James Corden got to thinking about the prospect of former President Donald Trump and his family facing serious consequences. (Watch the monologue below.)

“It’s just like that old saying, ‘Crime doesn’t pay, except for the first 74 years of your life, then probably longer depending on appeals,’” the “Late Late Show” host cracked on Thursday.

The British actor and comedian noted that criminal charges could be brought against Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump as well.

“You have to admit, it’s nice to see him leave something to his children, isn’t it?” Corden joked.

He wasn’t done. Fast-forward to 5:20 for the segment: