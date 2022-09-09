“Late Late Show” host James Corden and former President Donald Trump may have something in common: They both swiped crucial papers from the White House.
Trump is accused of taking highly sensitive documents to his Mar-a-Lago home.
“It’s pretty shocking. It’s hard to imagine such recklessness from an otherwise perfectly buttoned-up administration,” Corden said this week. “But this does make me feel less guilty for stealing all those packs of napkins when I was at the White House a few months ago.”
Corden, who visited the White House earlier this year to record a segment with President Joe Biden, then shared the strange tale of an even stranger heist: