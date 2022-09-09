Entertainment

James Corden Confesses What He Did In Joe Biden’s White House Bathroom

The "Late Late Show" host comes clean.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

“Late Late Show” host James Corden and former President Donald Trump may have something in common: They both swiped crucial papers from the White House.

Trump is accused of taking highly sensitive documents to his Mar-a-Lago home.

“It’s pretty shocking. It’s hard to imagine such recklessness from an otherwise perfectly buttoned-up administration,” Corden said this week. “But this does make me feel less guilty for stealing all those packs of napkins when I was at the White House a few months ago.”

Corden, who visited the White House earlier this year to record a segment with President Joe Biden, then shared the strange tale of an even stranger heist:

Donald TrumpJoe Biden james cordenthe late late show

