James Corden's Father Discovers How Close Terror Can Be In Haunted Hotel

James Corden’s parents, Malcolm and Margaret, have delighted fans at several Super Bowls, so it made sense that “The Late Late Show” host would feature them in the Super Bowl of scares, Halloween. (Watch the video below.)

In a segment on Thursday, Malcolm Corden visited the Universal Horror Hotel, noting that Margaret was too much of a “scaredy-cat” to come and was getting her nails done.

What he didn’t know was that she was getting pampered all right ― to frighten the bejesus out her husband as a zombie maid in the hotel.

We see Margaret Corden getting her makeup done and being coached to impart maximum terror.

She proved to be a quick study. Her blood-thirsty scream and lunge paralyzed Malcolm Corden in fear.

But how many zombies say, “Give us a kiss”?

Malcolm Corden finally realized what was up and asked Margaret Corden to save the maid’s outfit for his birthday.

James Corden might have behaved like a jerk recently at a New York City restaurant ― but his folks are always welcome in these goofy bits.