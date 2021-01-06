James Gunn Confirms Major Marvel Moment Was Stolen From Fan Theories

If you didn’t know, James Gunn stans your Stan Lee theories.

Comics pioneer Stan Lee’s cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” completely changed how fans look at his other Marvel appearances. In the scenes, Lee is shown to be working with the Watchers, an extraterrestrial race that watches over the Marvel universe. With that, all of his previous cameos throughout the Marvel films were tied together.

The moment basically confirmed fan theories that Lee had been a Watcher all along, and apparently there’s a reason for that: Gunn stole it from you.

On Tuesday, the director replied to a fan about the cameo, saying, “I stole the idea from fan theories on Twitter, which I thought were hilarious.”

I stole the idea from fan theories on Twitter, which I thought were hilarious. https://t.co/QnyfdLSexK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 5, 2021

Last July, the director also mentioned the moment was inspired by the fan theory, which has been around for years.

In 2016, a year before “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” HuffPost asked “Captain America: Civil War” writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely about the theory. Though they loved it, the pair weren’t sure if Disney had the rights to the Watchers at the time.

Welp, it obviously has them now.

It is a bit weird saying this theory is “confirmed,” when it’s more like a snake eating its own tail. The theory inspired the idea to happen, which in turn confirms the theory? Meh. Why make your brain hurt?

Just take it as a win, Marvel fans. Apparently, you helped write “Guardians of the Galaxy 2!” Congrats!

