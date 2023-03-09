James Gunn Hits Back At 'Racist' Troll Criticizing 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Casting

James Gunn has no time for “racist” takes on his casting for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

The director replied to an Instagram user who commented on his post touting Chukwudi Iwuji, the British-Nigerian actor cast as the villainous High Evolutionary in the upcoming superhero film. The user was not only unaware this Marvel character is typically purple in the comics, but suggested Gunn had an agenda.

“Damnit… another white guy they made into a black guy,” the user wrote Tuesday in a rant that complained about “woke” casting.

Gunn wasn’t having it.

“I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role,” Gunn responded. “I don’t give a shit what ethnicity [Iwuji] is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost aways purple…).”

While the character was reportedly first introduced in 1966 as a white Brit, that identity is eradicated when a “genetic accelerator” turns him into an evolved being named High Evolutionary — who has overwhelmingly been drawn as purple ever since.

Director James Gunn and actor Chukwudi Iwuji, dressed in character, present footage from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Iwuji is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Born to Nigerian diplomats who worked at the United Nations, he reportedly became the first Black pupil elected at his British boarding school to represent the student body. He studied economics at Yale University and drama at the Royal Shakespeare Company.