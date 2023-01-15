James Gunn Shuts Down Rumors Over Who Will Play Superman In Upcoming DC Projects

James Gunn is clearing the air over rumors about who will star as DC’s Superman in the future.

Gunn — who took the reins of DC Studios as its new co-CEO in October along with producer Peter Safran — recently addressed hearsay on Twitter that “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi is slated to play the Man of Steel in the next Superman flick.

The filmmaker previously directed Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise and DC’s 2021 “Suicide Squad.”

“My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet,” Gunn wrote in a tweet on Friday, in response to a tweet in which a fan edited the young actor’s face onto the iconic superhero’s body.

“Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t,” Gunn continued. “We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them.”

Over the decades, the brawny and impervious superhero has been portrayed on screen in the DC Extended Universe by actors Kirk Alyn, George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin and, most recently, Henry Cavill.

Last month, Cavill announced that he won’t return as Superman after meeting with Gunn and Safran about the hero’s future.

The actor’s announcement came just two months after he appeared in a cameo in “Black Adam” and told fans that he’d sport the cape yet again.

“This news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill wrote in an Instagram post in December.

Reminding fans that the Superman character won’t be going away, he added, “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”

Amid Warner Bros. recently unveiling its 10-Year DC Movie Plan, Gunn shared limited details on Twitter last month about what’s next for the popular hero, simply writing, “our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life.”