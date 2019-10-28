Saved By The Beard? James Harden Slams A Ball Into His Own Face, Walks Away

Houston Rockets star James Harden took his frustrations out on an innocent basketball on Saturday ― and the basketball wasn’t having it.

During the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Harden became frustrated and slammed the ball against the ground. The ball then bounced back and hit him in the face.

Check out the reaction from the Pelicans’ Josh Hart as the scene unfolded:

Hart later said he took it as a sign he was playing good defense.

“You know, as a defender that kind of reinforces (that) you’re doing your thing,” he told The Athletic. “You’re making him work for it, making him frustrated.”

The Rockets still won 126-123, with Harden racking up a team-high 29 points. He cracked that his beard protected his face from the slam: