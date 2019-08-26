James Holzhauer's Tweet About Andrew Luck Got Conspiracy Pushback

Former “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer praised Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for his retirement over the weekend, tweeting that the four-time Pro Bowl selection and reigning Comeback Player of the Year had “the guts to do the right thing for himself even though millions of fans will hate you for it.”
Luck, 29, abruptly announced that he was walking away from the game due to an unceasing cycle of injuries.
But some took Holzhauer’s tweet as a serious reflection upon his “Jeopardy!” stint, in which he won 32 straight games and amassed more than $2.4 million in earnings.
Conspiracy theorists believe Holzhauer lost to Emma Boettcher on purpose. Holzhauer defended his strategy during that game and has shot down the hypothesis, but some Twitter users are still suspicious.
It’s possible the game show juggernaut’s tweet was trolling the truthers a bit, so perhaps he got the response he wanted.
