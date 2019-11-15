James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher Stumped By Easy Clue In 'Jeopardy!' Rematch

James Holzhauer took a commanding lead during the first day of his “Jeopardy!” rematch against Emma Boettcher in the Tournament of Champions on Thursday. But it was what he didn’t know that captured attention.

Boettcher, who ended Holzhauer’s win streak at 32 on an episode in June and ruined his bid to overtake Ken Jennings’ earnings record, picked a “Lawyers, Law & Legality” clue for $800:

“This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019.”

For anyone who has even casually followed the Donald Trump news cycle, the question would appear to be pretty easy.

But not a buzz-in was heard from Holzhauer, Boettcher or Francois Barcomb.

Wow. I’m honestly surprised none of the contestants buzzed in. pic.twitter.com/L7UFeVtwtR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 15, 2019

“His name, quickly forgotten obviously, Michael Avenatti,” host Alex Trebek said.

Look at James Holzhauer’s face. This guy is a trivia master. The depth and breadth of his knowledge is incredible. And yet he cannot recall the name Avenatti and it just makes him smile. pic.twitter.com/r7WOMeOLaU — Adam Sacks (@AdamSacks) November 15, 2019

The final concludes Friday, with Holzhauer at $49,326, Boettcher at $26,400 and Barcomb at $1,800. The highest two-game total wins the $250,000 first prize.

We're halfway through the finals! Tune in tomorrow to see who comes out on top! #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/cK4uO3zSwv — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 15, 2019