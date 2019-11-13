Revenge is a dish best served ― in the form of a question.
Recent “Jeopardy!” king James Holzhauer will finally get a chance to avenge his streak-ending defeat to Emma Boettcher after he won his Tournament of Champions semifinal on Tuesday’s episode of the game show.
“GET HYPE,” the Vegas sports gambler wrote on Twitter afterward.
The two will meet Thursday and Friday in the Tournament of Champions final ― a rematch of the shocking June 3 regular episode in which Boettcher, a librarian from Chicago, beat Holzhauer to end his 32-victory run. Holzhauer finished the streak with $2.46 million, just short of Ken Jennings’ $2.52 million record.
Holzhauer secured his finals spot with an easy semifinals victory on Tuesday, accruing $30,156 (basically points in a tournament system that will award $250,000 to the eventual winner).
Boettcher won her semifinal on Monday. A third finalist will be determined on Wednesday’s show. The contestants will start the final at zero and vie for the highest score over the two-day competition.
Fans were excited.