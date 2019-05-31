James Holzhauer Strikes Out On Easy Babe Ruth 'Jeopardy!' Question

The mighty James Holzhauer struck out Thursday ― on a relatively easy “Jeopardy!” clue.

The reigning champ is a professional sports gambler with a love of baseball. So it came as a surprise when he stumbled on this $600 clue under the Babe Ruth-themed category, “Childish Bambino”:

Babe had this player leadership position for only 6 days before being stripped of it for going after a fan in the stands.

As seen in the clip above at the 3:31 mark, Holzhauer buzzed in first and answered, “What is manager?”

Wrong.

“He was captain,” host Alex Trebek corrected.

It would be Holzhauer’s only incorrect response of the night in securing his 31st straight victory, but some viewers were darn proud of themselves for getting it right.

Just got a question correct that @James_Holzhauer missed. Babe Ruth was a captain not a manager. That’s the first time I’ve been lucky enough to do that pic.twitter.com/KgWfyYBOSv — Cassidy McGowan (@cassmcgowan) May 30, 2019

I can’t believe I got one you missed- Babe Ruth captain 😁 — Sawed-Off Cajun (@Abear_n_dawoods) May 30, 2019

Said babe Ruth was manager, I said captain — Austin Smith (@Austin_Smith91) May 30, 2019

Holzhauer’s Thursday winning total of $56,812 put him at $2,382,583 ― very close to the $2,520,700 that Ken Jennings earned during a 74-game streak in 2004.