Leaked 'Jeopardy!' Clip May Reveal How It Ends For James Holzhauer (SPOILER)

Twitter A leaked video appears to show when and how James Holzhauer's aggressive "Jeopardy!" run may have ended.

Is it over?

James Holzhauer’s dominating run on “Jeopardy!” seemed to screech to a halt in an apparently leaked video of the professional sports gambler losing to a Chicago librarian.

The video appears to match with Monday’s yet-to-air episode featuring challengers Emma Boettcher and Jay Sexton. Boettcher emerged as the conqueror in the clip, which was reported by outlets Sunday and viewed by HuffPost.

HuffPost didn’t immediately hear back from “Jeopardy!” reps in a request for comment.

The approximately 60-second snippet showed Holzhauer and the challengers in Final Jeopardy, with Holzhauer trailing Boettcher, $23,400 to $26,600. He answered with the correct question, “Who is Kit Marlowe?” but wagered an uncharacteristically low $1,399, putting his total short of Boettcher’s. Boettcher made the difference moot by correctly responding, and betting $20,201 for a total of $46,801.

“What a game. Oh my God,” Trebek exclaimed.

Holzhauer walked over to Boettcher and gave her a congratulatory high-five.

If this was indeed the end, the timing couldn’t have been worse for Holzhauer, a 34-year-old professional gambler from Las Vegas. On Monday he was expected to break Ken Jennings’ non-tournament earnings record of $2,520,700, set in 2004 over 74 games. But with the $2,000 awarded to second place, it seems Holzhauer will finish his run at a bit over $2.4 million.