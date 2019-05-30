'Jeopardy!' Champ James Holzhauer Reveals Big Sum He Lost On Sports Bet

James Holzhauer was a loser. No, not on Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” The reigning champ easily won a 30th straight game to bring his total to $2,323,971 ― approaching Ken Jennings’ non-tournament record of $2,520,700.

But the professional sports gambler did reveal on the show that he once dropped a hefty sum in his chosen field.

In an exchange reported by USA Today, he told host Alex Trebek that the most he ever lost on a bet was $20,000. When Trebek asked him if he was married or single at the time, Holzhauer responded, “Single.” The audience got a chuckle out of that one.

Now a married dad, Holzhauer, 34, said he waits to update his wife on the profits and losses. “We don’t discuss until the end of the season where the bankroll is going,” Holzhauer told Trebek, per Deadline. “It’s better that way.”

Holzhauer has sprinkled in gambling references during his record run. He sometimes uses an “all-in” hands gesture as if he were pushing in all his chips into the pot. And he once said he would bet “two dimes,” explaining to Trebek that it meant $2,000. “I know,” the host shot back.

Same name, different James. Congratulations on 30 wins! pic.twitter.com/5h33A8datj — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 30, 2019