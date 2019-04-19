James Holzhauer Breaks Own Record On 'Jeopardy!' With 'Perfect Game'

James Holzhauer continued his rampage on “Jeopardy!” with his 11th straight victory on Thursday. But it was his game on Wednesday that still has fans buzzing.

He correctly got 41 out of 41 responses on Wednesday to finish with $131,127 ― breaking the single-game record of $110,914 he set last week. He now has the three highest one-day games.

On Thursday, the professional sports gambler won $74,133. He already is the second all-time earner on the game show with $771,920, behind Ken Jennings’ $2,520,700. Jennings accumulated his winnings over a 74-game streak in 2004.

Holzhauer’s high-risk style, shown below on Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy, would get him to Jennings’ total much sooner ― if he can keep it up.

He has Jennings’ attention.

This is absolutely insane. I've always wanted to see someone try Jeopardy! wagering this way who had the skills to back it up. https://t.co/PYj6MDsXjs — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 18, 2019