Don’t ever play a certain game show or bet against James Holzhauer.
The 34-year-old Las Vegas family man is a respected professional sports gambler who won a record one-day sum on Tuesday’s “Jeopardy!,” ESPN reported.
Holzhauer’s take of $110,914 far surpassed the old record of $77,000 set by Roger Craig in 2010, the game show noted. He’s amassed $244,365 so far on a four-day run.
The show tweeted highlights of his monster game (watch below), as he exploited a series of Daily Doubles while correctly answering (with a question, of course!) a bunch of other clues as well. On Final Jeopardy!, Holzhauer wrote “What is quantum leap” in response to this answer: “Ironically, it’s a metaphor meaning a huge step forward, but this 2-word process only occurs on a subatomic scale.” Yep, he got it right and risked $38,314.
“Jeopardy!” noted that Ken Jennings owns the third-highest one-day total of $75,000 ― a drop in the bucket of the $2.5 million the contestant earned in 2004 during a 74-game winning streak.
But Holzhauer is off to a good start.
He apparently was already making a good living wagering on sports. ESPN confirmed with several Vegas books that the Naperville, Illinois, native, who has a math degree from the University of Illinois, is a respected gambler.
“I think my work is similar to an investment bank, except that I’m the analyst, trader, fund manager and day trader all into one,” he told the sports network. “I’m proud that I’ve found success in many different fields of sports betting, but the most important thing about my work is the freedom it gives me to travel and spend time with my family, which I would never have [with] a nine-to-five.”