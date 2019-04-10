Don’t ever play a certain game show or bet against James Holzhauer.

The 34-year-old Las Vegas family man is a respected professional sports gambler who won a record one-day sum on Tuesday’s “Jeopardy!,” ESPN reported.

Holzhauer’s take of $110,914 far surpassed the old record of $77,000 set by Roger Craig in 2010, the game show noted. He’s amassed $244,365 so far on a four-day run.

The show tweeted highlights of his monster game (watch below), as he exploited a series of Daily Doubles while correctly answering (with a question, of course!) a bunch of other clues as well. On Final Jeopardy!﻿, Holzhauer wrote “What is quantum leap” in response to this answer: “Ironically, it’s a metaphor meaning a huge step forward, but this 2-word process only occurs on a subatomic scale.” Yep, he got it right and risked $38,314.

James just broke the single-game winnings record with a total of $110,914! pic.twitter.com/tVkOlivPY5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 10, 2019

“Jeopardy!” noted that Ken Jennings owns the third-highest one-day total of $75,000 ― a drop in the bucket of the $2.5 million the contestant earned in 2004 during a 74-game winning streak.

But Holzhauer is off to a good start.

He apparently was already making a good living wagering on sports. ESPN confirmed with several Vegas books that the Naperville, Illinois, native, who has a math degree from the University of Illinois, is a respected gambler.