'Jeopardy!" Champ James Holzhauer Catches Interest Of MLB Teams

Once he’s done dominating “Jeopardy!” James Holzhauer might want to pursue his Major League Baseball dream after all.
Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan who has won 22 straight games on the TV game show, has said he always wanted to be a baseball team front-office type who uses analytics to influence roster decisions. Defying traditional strategy on the show, the Las Vegas resident has used theory (and vast trivia knowledge) to pounce on high-value clues first and multiply his winnings in a hurry.
Some MLB executives are intrigued.
“My first thought when I saw him was, we have to get this guy in baseball,” Billy Beane, the Oakland A’s executive vice president of baseball operations, told The Washington Post in an article posted Wednesday.
“He’s going to have an opportunity to work in any sport he wants, or any industry because all industries are based on data and making predictive decisions,” Beane added.
Sam Kennedy, the Boston Red Sox president and chief executive, said of Holzhauer’s prospects in the game: “Absolutely, yes,” he told the newspaper. “We put a huge premium on analytical abilities both on the baseball side and business side.”