'Jeopardy!' Champ James Holzhauer Pushed To Brink Against Tough Opponent

Twitter James Holzhauer fell behind by $12,800 to strong challenger Nate Scheffey.

Nate Scheffey gave “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer a rare scare on Thursday.

The quietly confident challenger, a technology consultant from New York City, led by as much as $12,800 during Double Jeopardy and entered Final Jeopardy just $5,400 behind Holzhauer.

Both contestants wrote the correct question to the final clue, but Holzhauer out-wagered Scheffey by $10,908 to finish with $52,108 to Scheffey’s $35,800. Holzhauer wiped his brow in a gesture of relief.

James's new 26 day total is $1,991,135. He only needs $8,865 to reach $2M. My guess is he'll pass that tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/StOPy4ZLXd — Zinegnaw Yeshambel (@ZinegnawY) May 23, 2019

Holzhauer gave the thumbs-up to a tough adversary on Twitter.

Way to bring it, @nscheffey. Don’t let the Friday Morning Quarterbacks get you down pic.twitter.com/cMItAvzo1b — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 24, 2019

Holzhauer’s has now won 26 straight games and $1,991,135, keeping him on track for Ken Jennings record 74-game, $2.5 million streak in 2004.

He also issued this tweet, showing his $12,800 deficit, in response to some fans’ complaint that he is too dominant.

“Jeopardy is so boring now.”

“There’s no drama anymore!”

“GoT finale sucked” pic.twitter.com/NLXgJyNvox — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) May 24, 2019