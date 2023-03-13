James Hong Of 'Everything Everywhere' Wore An Eye-Catching Bow Tie To Oscars

All eyes were on James Hong’s perfect Oscars accessory on Sunday.

The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star wore a meaningful bow tie to the 2023 Academy Awards ― one featuring two googly eyes.

James Hong included a wink to his Oscar-nominated film at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Twitter users loved how the 94-year-old actor, who played Gong Gong in the film, made a nod to one of the film’s positive messages.

James Hong accenting his bow tie with googly eyes... Absolute legend #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PMZjflsXZc — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) March 12, 2023

James hong Oscars best dressed for his bowtie alone pic.twitter.com/4A3jFswlyw — Ash 🐀 (@korraandthekrew) March 12, 2023

Although the stick-on eyeballs may seem silly, they’re significant to the plot in “Everything, Everywhere.” The main character, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), is annoyed that her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), sticks them on random objects throughout their business and home for kicks. But Evelyn ultimately embraces them and even places one on her forehead in the movie’s climactic fight scene.

The cheap craft-store staple ultimately comes to symbolize Waywood’s outlook on life — that he’s a silly, kind man dedicated to finding joy in life even if it makes no sense. It also serves as an antithesis to the symbolism behind the everything bagel in the film: a pointless void that represents the general sense of emptiness in basic existence. The googly eyes remind viewers, and the characters in the movie, to find meaning, warmth and kindness even if life seems meaningless.