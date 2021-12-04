Manhunt Launched After Parents Of School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley Vanish

A search was launched Friday after the parents of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley failed to turn up for their own arraignment on charges of involuntary manslaughter.

James and Jennifer Crumbley vanished after Michigan’s Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Friday that they would each be charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the four students their 15-year-old son allegedly shot to death on Tuesday. The shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township also wounded seven other people.

The teen was charged as an adult on Wednesday with murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death.

McDonald said at a press conference that the teen’s parents ignored serious warning signs about their son and failed to secure a firearm in their home.

Hours before the shooting, a teacher discovered an extremely disturbing drawing by Ethan Crumbley showing a person who had been shot and a handgun, McDonald said. His parents were summoned to the school and told to take their child to counseling. Instead, they sent him back to class, she added.

The Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team launched a search effort Friday after the charges against the elder Crumbleys were announced, and the couple’s attorney reportedly told Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe she’d been unable to contact her clients.

“Our last conversation with the attorney was that she had been trying to reach them by phone and text, and they were not responding,” McCabe told The Detroit News.

The US Marshals have adopted the case of the search for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Mich.) shooter. The USMS Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team is working in conjunction with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office on the search. — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 3, 2021

The Crumbleys’ arraignment was scheduled for Friday but they were still missing by the end of the day, CNN reported.

During a hearing that started at noon before Judge Julie Nicholson, a lieutenant with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the couple was not in the custody of authorities, reported the Detroit Free Press.

A law enforcement official told CNN that the parents withdrew $4,000 from an ATM in Rochester Hills in Michigan on Friday. Rochester is about 12 miles from Oxford.

