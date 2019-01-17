Police Raid Home For Meth And Also Find Dead Bald Eagle

When police in Anderson, Missouri, searched two homes on Tuesday, they seized 58 grams of methamphetamines, a gun, a stolen ATV and a stolen horse trailer.

Oh, and something else: a dead bald eagle.

The bizarre discovery came after the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously to the houses, according to FourStatesHomePage.com.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall said the dead bald eagle was found in a freezer in one of the homes and turned over to an agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation, according to The Joplin Globe.

It is a federal crime to kill a bald eagle or golden eagle. Hall told HuffPost he believes possessing one — living or dead — is also illegal.

He said it is still unknown how the dead eagle came to roost in the freezer, as the suspect of that home was not there during the search.

Authorities arrested 65-year-old James Kivett for outstanding warrants in Newton County, and charges are pending for items recovered from his house, according to KSFM TV.

Hall said charges are also being sought against a suspect at the residence where the dead bald eagle was found.