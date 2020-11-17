Lankford and Grassley suggested last week that it was an issue of precedent, pointing to the 2000 presidential election, when both George W. Bush and Al Gore received the briefings until the results were settled that December.

Biden urged the Trump administration on Monday to stop delaying the transition, calling the stalled process “embarrassing” for the United States.

Trump’s refusal to concede the election and allow for a smooth transition could result in more COVID-19 deaths, the president-elect said.