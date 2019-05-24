James Marsden said Thursday that he was “the third wheel” on Calista Flockhart’s first date with Harrison Ford.

The couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in June, so Marsden apparently didn’t get in the way. Or did he?

On “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the “Dead To Me” star said he landed in the awkward position after his first and only season on “Ally McBeal” wrapped in 2002. He and star Flockhart had become friends, and she asked him to tag along on the date.

They ate dinner together. Then Flockhart asked Marsden to join them for drinks at Ford’s home.

“Really?” Marsden recalled reacting. “I don’t wanna get my ass kicked by Han Solo.”

Yet there he was at Ford’s home. Incredulous host Corden asked him what Ford was thinking. “Probably not good thoughts,” Marsden replied. “[He] probably wanted me out of there.”

Marsden has told the anecdote before, calling himself her “wingman.”

It was a night to remember.

