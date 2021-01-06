James Marsden Says He Turned Down 'Magic Mike' Because He Lacked 'Courage'

Channing Tatum and Joe Manganiello set pulses racing in “Magic Mike,” but as it turns out, another Hollywood heartthrob nearly joined their hip-swiveling ranks.

Appearing on “The Late Late Show” this week, James Marsden revealed he’d turned down a part in the 2012 stripper-themed dramedy, which also starred Matt Bomer and Matthew McConaughey.

“I had the fear that I would be edited out of the movie ― all my lines would be cut out, and I’d be an extra just running around in a G-string,” the “Dead to Me” and “Mrs. America” actor explained. “So I think it was a lack of courage on my part. But then I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ This is [director Steven] Soderbergh, I should have just done it.”

Although Marsden now feels he could’ve “jumped in and had fun” with a “Magic Mike” role, many of his loved ones beg to differ.

“I have friends and family that still think it was a wise idea for me not to do it, because they don’t want to see me like that,” he quipped to host James Corden.

Watch a clip of James Marsden on “The Late Late Show” below.

Loosely based on Tatum’s real-life experiences as a stripper, “Magic Mike” received positive reviews and raked in more than $167 million at the worldwide box office. A hit sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” was released in 2015.

Fortunately for Marsden, his decision hasn’t seemed to have had a lasting impact on his career. He currently stars in “The Stand,” CBS All Access’ adaptation of Stephen King’s apocalyptic-themed 1978 bestseller.

Though filming wrapped before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Marsden sees the series as reflective of the current sociopolitical climate in many ways.

“The word ‘genius’ gets thrown around too casually nowadays, but [King] genuinely is one,” he said. “He has a real curiosity about humanity and where we’re going, and exploring those things that scare us. ... I think he probably found himself exploring those ideas back in the ’70s. I sure would love to ask him what’s coming next.”

