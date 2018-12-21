Politics

Jim Mattis' Resignation Has Conservatives Admitting It's 'Time To Panic' About Trump

Marco Rubio says the defense secretary's decision makes it clear the country is headed toward "a series of grave policy errors."
David Moye

Reporter, HuffPost

President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday that Jim Mattis would be stepping down as secretary of defense in February was a shock to many conservatives ― and not in a good way.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement that he was “distressed that [Mattis] is resigning due to sharp differences with the president on ... key aspects of America’s global leadership.”

As the news hit social media, a slew of Republican pundits and politicians ― many of whom were already outspoken Trump critics ― tweeted to share what was really on their minds.

Spoiler alert: It’s not pretty.

