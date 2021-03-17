James McAvoy Delights Fans With Baking Skills On 'Great British Bake Off'

James McAvoy apparently has both acting chops and serious baking abilities.

The actor appeared on “The Great British Bake Off” spinoff “The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up to Cancer,” a special celebrity edition of the show where celebrities bake to raise money for the Stand Up to Cancer organization. Appearing alongside musician Anne-Marie, comedian David Baddiel and athlete Dame Kelly Holmes, McAvoy was, by far, the show’s standout.

In addition to ― spoiler alert! ― winning Star Baker at the end of the episode, the “X-Men” and “His Dark Materials” star really brought his A-game with his take on a lemon meringue pie, “perfect” scones, and an endearing snow leopard cake across the three challenges.