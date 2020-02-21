James Middleton Writes Sweet Post For Sister Kate Middleton's New Project

James Middleton wrote a sweet note in support of his sister, Kate Middleton, and her newest initiative, called 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s.

The survey, which asks five questions about child development and mental health, is a “landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation,” according to Kensington Palace.

James, who typically posts about dogs and mental health, but not his older sister, acknowledged that this was a different sort of post for his dedicated followers.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images The Middleton family attends church with Prince William, Kate, and their children on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016.

“This isn’t a post about dogs...brace yourselves....BUT it’s in huge support of my wonderful Sister’s ‘Early Years’ initiative to ask ‘5 big questions on the under fives,’” Middleton captioned an Instagram post featuring a throwback photo of himself as a child, followed by an image for the initiative.

“If you have 5 minutes & live in the UK join the biggest conversation on early childhood. Like me even if you don’t have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation (link in bio),” he wrote.

Kate and James’ mother, Carole Middleton, also posted about her daughter’s initiative on social media Thursday, sharing a video Kate recorded from Kensington Palace on her company’s Instagram account.

Over the past few weeks, the Duchess of Cambridge has undergone a whirlwind of engagements to support her new project.

She recently appeared on the popular podcast “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” with host Giovanna Fletcher to talk about her struggle with mom guilt, why she used hypnobirthing during labor, and her “slightly terrifying” post-birth photo call with Prince George.

Kate also revealed that she and Prince William practiced part of the photo call ― putting the little one in his car seat ― before she actually gave birth.

“We were like: ‘What do we do? He’s going to be in a swaddle. How is this even supposed to work?’” the duchess said, laughing, on the podcast.

“We’d even tried to practice with a little doll at home, but it just never works out the way you’ve planned it,” Kate said. “It was quite hard to do that, I think, on the world’s stage, but he did a very good job.”

