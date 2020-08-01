James Murdoch Quits News Corp Board And Everyone Cracks The Same Jokes

The jokes about the HBO show “Succession” flowed on social media following James Murdoch’s resignation from the board of News Corp on Friday.
The son of media titan Rupert Murdoch cited “disagreements over certain editorial content” published by News Corp’s news outlets — which in the U.S. include the conservative cable network Fox News —as one reason for quitting.
James Murdoch last year revealed he “really” disagreed with some of the views put forward on Fox, whose prime-time personalities have been known to promote white nationalist talking points and stump for President Donald Trump.
In January, Murdoch and his wife, Kathryn Murdoch, called out the “ongoing denial” of the climate crisis by the company’s outlets.
Murdoch’s resignation was interpreted by many on Twitter as the latest installment in his own family’s drama.
They drew comparisons with the HBO drama about an aging media mogul who refuses to name a successor, which was perhaps inevitable seeing how its writers have acknowledged it takes inspiration from the lives of several media mogul dynasties, such as the Murdochs.