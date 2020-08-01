James Murdoch Quits News Corp Board And Everyone Cracks The Same Jokes

The jokes about the HBO show “Succession” flowed on social media following James Murdoch’s resignation from the board of News Corp on Friday.

The son of media titan Rupert Murdoch cited “disagreements over certain editorial content” published by News Corp’s news outlets — which in the U.S. include the conservative cable network Fox News —as one reason for quitting.

James Murdoch last year revealed he “really” disagreed with some of the views put forward on Fox, whose prime-time personalities have been known to promote white nationalist talking points and stump for President Donald Trump.

In January, Murdoch and his wife, Kathryn Murdoch, called out the “ongoing denial” of the climate crisis by the company’s outlets.

Murdoch’s resignation was interpreted by many on Twitter as the latest installment in his own family’s drama.

They drew comparisons with the HBO drama about an aging media mogul who refuses to name a successor, which was perhaps inevitable seeing how its writers have acknowledged it takes inspiration from the lives of several media mogul dynasties, such as the Murdochs.

James Murdoch finally watched the end of Succession season 2 and I think that’s beautiful. — Ben Jenkins (@bencjenkins) July 31, 2020

Who plays James Murdoch on Succession? pic.twitter.com/gjm8cURYT4 — DL (@Goldbirdwing) August 1, 2020

James Murdoch watched the end of #Succession S2 and thought, “...huh.” — There are some who call me... Tim ☄️ (@smewhocallmetim) July 31, 2020

The #succession gif memes are delicious for the James Murdoch story. pic.twitter.com/v24hwMq1E8 — 𝚁𝚊𝚟 (@TVRav) July 31, 2020

If I was James Murdoch I'd just lean into the Succession storylines now. People will already assume it's true, let's go — Marshall Schurtz (@marshallschurtz) July 31, 2020

James Murdoch giving us the gap season of Succession we didn't ask for. Sure. I guess. He seems like he has a strong Jeffy Circus energy. — Brandi, #1 Penguin Advocate 🐧😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) August 1, 2020

James Murdoch realized he was getting subtweeted by Succession and was like “yes”. — M (@MarkSuzuki1) July 31, 2020

James Murdoch quits with a zinger of a resignation letter. We need the 4th in the doc series and a new Succession ASAP — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) August 1, 2020

the new season of succession is writing itself i see https://t.co/bseBFndCqb — Harrison Jacobs (@Harrisonxjacobs) July 31, 2020

I am putting down even money that James Murdoch caught up on Succession and finally got some ideas. — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) July 31, 2020

Next season of Succession is going to be dope https://t.co/rcZVbkvTdl — Scott Deveau (@scottdeveau) July 31, 2020

Series 3 of succession filming delayed... James Murdoch “hold my beer” pic.twitter.com/LtaPlE3CGn — Russell Scott (@RussellScott) August 1, 2020

the new season of succession is writing itself i see https://t.co/bseBFndCqb — Harrison Jacobs (@Harrisonxjacobs) July 31, 2020

In a rush to make the exact same Succession joke, a number of you seem to have forgotten that the stand in for James Murdoch is actually Roman and not Kendall so the screenshot from the S2 finale does not work here — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 31, 2020

Some mega Succession trolling by James Murdoch. https://t.co/hljyw4iSpY — David Elward (@davidrhyselward) August 1, 2020

Cousin Greg drops a single and now this? The new season of Succession has really jumped the shark. https://t.co/6UFViaZN8S — CQ (@coketweet) July 31, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!