James Outman of the Los Angeles Dodgers began the season in Double-A minor league ball, and was hitting just .225 in 22 games after being promoted to Triple-A. But the rookie still placed a heavy exclamation point on the major league team’s historic July run. (Watch the video below.)

On Sunday, Outman hit a two-run home run in his first major-league at-bat, and added two more hits and an RBI in the Dodgers’ 7-3 victory at Colorado. He’s just the eighth Dodger to hit one out in his initial plate appearance, and the 130th major leaguer overall.

Advertisement

“To be honest, I don’t remember like 30 minutes after I hit that,” he said, per the Los Angeles Times.

It might have been a lot longer for his family, who celebrated like one of their own just made his dreams come true.

FIRST MLB AT-BAT? HOMER. WELCOME TO THE SHOW, @james_outman! pic.twitter.com/EtdqLARi3Y — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 31, 2022

At least eight family members, including Outman’s parents and his fiancée, were there, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Advertisement

And boy, did they whoop it up as the Dodgers won their 21st game of the month ― matching the franchise’s most ever in July.

Outman grew up in Redwood City, California, and played baseball and football for Junipero Serra High School ― as did Barry Bonds and Tom Brady.

Outman said he would display his home run ball “next to all my other baseball stuff. I got like a shelf of all my Little League home runs and stuff like that. That might top them all.”