James Patterson Once Spotted A Woman Stealing One Of His Books

Author James Patterson, seen here at the Country Music Awards in March, released a self-titled memoir on Monday. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Bestselling author James Patterson once spotted a woman checking out one of his earliest novels ― and then she booked out of the store without paying for it.

Patterson, who has since sold over 400 million books, said that particular novel was on The New York Times Best Seller list but he didn’t believe it. So he was thrilled to see the woman pick up his book, glance at the back and walk away with it.

“This is the best, I want to go hug this woman,” Patterson told Seth Meyers on “Late Night” Wednesday. “She puts it in her bag, she stole it. And all I’m going is: ‘Does that count as a sale?’”