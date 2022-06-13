Critics Blast James Patterson For Saying White Writers Are Struggling To Get Work

Bestselling author James Patterson sparked controversy over the weekend when he claimed it was become increasingly difficult for white writers to get published. Mary Altaffer via Associated Press

James Patterson, an author who holds the record for the most books to top The New York Times’ bestsellers list, reportedly said it’s become increasingly difficult for white writers to land gigs.

Patterson, who is white, talked about his concerns for white writers in an interview with British newspaper The Times.

″[It’s] just another form of racism,” Patterson said. “What’s that all about? Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

A number of Twitter users rolled their eyes at the remark, citing Patterson’s wealth, for instance. Patterson’s earnings were around $80 million in 2020, Forbes noted.

This is why the highest paid writer in the world is a black woman, right? No? It's still James Patterson? https://t.co/o0NbWG0bBl — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) June 13, 2022

james patterson, one of the richest authors in the world, thinks its hard for 52 year old white men to succeed



because, as we all know, old white men are so poorly represented as writers in film, tv, theatre, and publishing pic.twitter.com/V4FtUbeXZf — Men Write Women (@menwritewomen) June 13, 2022

James Patterson sold his own damn name to a factory of writers but wants to claim white guys like him are discriminated against lmao pic.twitter.com/rkY3fSjhfo — Omar Sakr (@OmarjSakr) June 13, 2022

James Patterson has a net worth of over 700 million dollars meanwhile BIPOC in publishing are still struggling to pay their rent and working for well under a living wage but please tell me again how racism is hurting older white men in the industry — Leah says WEAR A MASK (@byleahjohnson) June 13, 2022