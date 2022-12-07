What's Hot

Andy Biggs Is Running For House Speaker Against Kevin McCarthy

Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution

Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Rule Red Carpet Just Days Before Netflix Series Drops

GOP 'Vultures' Use Herschel Walker’s Campaign To Line Their Own Pockets

Jan. 6 Committee Says It Will Make Criminal Referrals To The Justice Department

I Cut Off My Arm Last Year And It Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made

Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' With The Best Response

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Hertz To Pay $168 Million To Settle Hundreds Of Car Theft Disputes

Warnock, Walker In Tight Race In Georgia Senate Runoff

Entertainment
Supreme Courtlos angeles#MeToo Los Angeles TimesJames Toback

38 Women File Lawsuit Accusing Film Director James Toback Of Sexual Misconduct

Accusations that the director had engaged in sexual abuse for years first surfaced in late 2017.
AP

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse.

The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.

Accusations that Toback had engaged in sexual abuse going back years surfaced in late 2017, first reported by the Los Angeles Times as the #MeToo movement gained attention.

In 2018, Los Angeles prosecutors said the statutes of limitations had expired in five cases they reviewed, and they declined to bring criminal charges against Toback.

Information on attorneys or representatives for Toback was not available; he has denied the allegations made against him.

Fifteen of the women are named as plaintiffs in the New York suit, while another 23 are listed as Jane Does; in addition to Toback, the Harvard Club of New York City is also listed as a defendant, with some of the women saying they were abused there.

An email seeking comment was sent to the club.

Toback was nominated for an Oscar for writing 1991′s “Bugsy,” and his career in Hollywood has spanned more than 40 years.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community