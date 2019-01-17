Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is getting under conservatives’ skin so much that right-wing actor James Woods has labeled her “the most dangerous person in America.”

His over-the-top tweet on Thursday followed her punchy speech Wednesday on the floor of the House bashing President Donald Trump over the continuing partial government shutdown.

”It is not normal to hold 800,000 workers’ paychecks hostage. It is not normal to shut down the government when we don’t get what we want,” she said in her first address to House members.

This is the most dangerous person in America right now. Ignore her at your peril... pic.twitter.com/xl9AccTkgD — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 17, 2019

Fox News mocked the congresswoman on Thursday with a false claim that Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t manage to find Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) office when she and other representatives attempted to present him with a letter urging him to end the government shutdown. But the group had already stopped at McConnell’s office, she said.

Ocasio-Cortez snapped back, as she usually does, asking: “At what point is Fox News obligated to not lie?”

As I say *in the clip you posted* we WENT to the majority leader’s office - he was absent.



So we decided to drop letters off at almost every place he could run (including the GOP break room).



At what point is @FoxNews obligated to not lie?



And more importantly, #WheresMitch? https://t.co/mWUqYUx0zD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 17, 2019

The attacks from the right continue as the congresswoman’s proposal seeking increased taxes on the super-rich may be gaining traction.

Ocasio-Cortez has floated a proposal to impose a 70 percent marginal tax on earnings that exceed $10 million a year. The first 10 million of an individual’s annual income would not be taxed at 70 percent. A similar marginal tax rate was imposed in the U.S. for 35 years after World War II. A new poll has found that more Americans support the idea than oppose it.

A survey by Business Insider found that 38.7 percent supported such a tax rate, while 34.4 percent opposed it. Another 13.5 percent said they didn’t have an opinion.

A Reuters poll in October found that 76 percent of Americans “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” that the wealthiest Americans should pay higher tax rates.

A Gallup poll in October found that 46 percent of Americans disapproved of tax cuts from the Trump administration and GOP (which included slashing corporate taxes), while 39 percent approved.