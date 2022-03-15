Jamie Dornan has always recognized that Robert Pattinson sparkles like a vampire.

The “Belfast” (Dornan) and “The Batman” (Pattinson) stars are longtime buds who first became friends when they initially moved to Hollywood. They also used to hang out in a friend group of other struggling actors that included the now-famous Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox and Eddie Redmayne.

Earlier this month, however, Pattinson told “Entertainment Tonight” that, although his pre-fame friend group of fellow Brits were all pretty close, he often felt a bit left out.

“They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited,” Pattinson told ET. “I was invited as an afterthought. There’d be like one slice of pizza left and I’d be like, ‘Is there any for me?’”

But Dornan — who is probably aware of his pal’s penchant for lying — didn’t let Pattinson get away with that sob story. Over the weekend, “Access Hollywood” asked the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star if Pattinson was an afterthought — and asked if it was true that he, Garfield, Cox and Redmayne would leave Pattinson at home because he was the youngest in the group and “wasn’t old enough to get in the clubs.”

“We never left him at home. Why would you leave him at home?” Dornan replied. “He was the good-looking one, he got us all in. He got us all the attention. He was too successful for us early on.”

Dorman did admit that Pattinson’s overnight success in “Twilight” put a little wedge in their relationship, however.

“I think with Rob it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?‘” Dorman told “ET” on Monday. “Because we were not working and he’s working all the time. He did ‘Twilight’ and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us, and we’ve sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but, yeah, Jesus, we’ve known each other a long time.”